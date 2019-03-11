1. During the 1957 Sebring 12 Hours, Stirling Moss slowed down at the Hairpin so someone could handle him a cold bottle of Coca-Cola.
2. During the first two Sebring 12-hour races, armed patrols on horseback were hired to shoot stray animals that could have wandered on the circuit. Wild boar and deer were a concern of the race organizers.
3. Portions of the 1975 movie “The Great Waldo Pepper” were filmed at the Sebring Airport and Raceway.
4. Walter Cronkite once drove in the 12 Hours of Sebring. The famous journalist drove a Lancia in the 1959 Sebring 12 Hours.
5. The Governor of Florida was once given a tour on the Sebring circuit while the race was going on. In 1950, Sebring promoter Alec Ulmann took Gov. Fuller Warren on a lap around the track while the race was in progress.
Source: sebringraceway.com
