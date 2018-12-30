1. Giraffe feet are the size of a dinner plate with a diameter of nearly 12 inches. These huge hooves prevent giraffes from sinking into loose sand despite their great weight.
2. Just like human fingerprints, no two giraffes have the same pattern.
3. Giraffes only need to drink once every few days, as they can get most of their water from all the plants they eat.
4. Despite being incredibly tall, giraffes still only have seven vertebrae in their necks, the exact same number of bones as a human neck.
5. There are four distinct species of giraffes — the northern giraffe, southern giraffe, reticulated giraffe and Masai giraffe.
Source: discoverwildlife.com
