1. Originally the Flintstones were called the Flagstones. Joe Barbera thought about calling the show The Gladstones, then decided on The Flagstones until he realized there was a comic strip with the same name.
2. The Flintstones was the first prime-time animated show on TV and until 1997, when The Simpsons stole the crown, The Flintstones aired the most episodes of any animated show in prime-time, with 166 episodes between 1960 and 1966.
3. In the 1960s, Winston cigarettes sponsored The Flintstones. At the end of the show, Fred and Barney would be animated to smoke the cigarettes.
4. In 2015, ‘The Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age SmackDown’ was released direct-to-DVD. It features Fred and Barney hanging around with animated versions of wrestling stars like John Cena (John Cenastone), Rey Mysterio Jr. (Rey Mysteriopal), and Daniel Bryan (Daniel Byrock).
5. Fred’s iconic “Yabba dabba doo” catchphrase came from Alan Reed, who voiced Fred, and reportedly used the line during a recording session.
Source: mentalfloss.com
