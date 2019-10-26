1. More deaths are associated with mosquitoes than any other animal on the planet. Mosquitoes may carry any number of deadly diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and encephalitis.

2. An adult mosquito may live 5–6 months. Few probably make it that long, given our tendency to slap them silly when they land on us.

3. Your mosquitoes are basically your problem. Some varieties, like the Asian tiger mosquito, can fly only about 100 yards.

4. Mosquitoes average a flight speed of 1 to 1.5 miles per hour.

5. Mosquitoes mean nothing personal when they take your blood. Female mosquitoes need protein for their eggs and must take a blood meal in order to reproduce.

Source: thoughtco.com

