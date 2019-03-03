1. Americans consume more than 4 billion tacos each year.
2. The largest taco ever made was 246-feet long and it happened in Queretaro, Mexico on Nov. 20, 2011.
3. “Taco cat” spelled backwards is “Taco cat.”
4. Taco Bell was first called Taco Tia and also sold hot dogs and hamburgers.
5. National Taco Day in the United States occurs every Oct. 4.
Source: women.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.