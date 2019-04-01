1. The Bloom County comic strip was inspired by “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

2. Opus was meant to be a throwaway character. Readers fell in love with the penguin, who has been the star of the strip ever since.

3. Bill the Cat was created as a parody of Garfield.

4. Bloom County cartoonist Berkeley Breathed won the Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for editorial cartooning.

5. Harper Lee wrote Breathed a letter in 2008 to protest the ending of ‘Opus,’ a Bloom County spin-off.

Source: mentalfloss.com

