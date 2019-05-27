1. Hamburgers got their name from Hamburg, Germany where a cut of beef called the Hamburg steak is from. This evolved into what we now know as the hamburger.
2. Black Bear Resort Casino, located in Minnesota, holds the world record for the biggest burger. It weighs in at 2,014 pounds and is 10 ft in diameter.
3. May 28 is recognized as National Hamburger Day.
4. Americans consume 13 billion hamburgers a year, enough to circle the earth 32 times.
5. In 1921, Walter Anderson and E.W. Ingram founded White Castle, the oldest burger chain, in Wichita, Kansas. Their first burger sold for a nickel.
Source: savortonight.com
