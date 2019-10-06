1. The Wile E. Coyote character was inspired by Mark Twain.
2. Wile E. Coyote has made many cameos, with the most famous most likely his appearance in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
3. Wile E. Coyote has inspired songs. Mark Knopfler, best known as the co-founder of the band Dire Straits, has a song on his 2002 solo album called “Coyote” in which he sings “Once again the roadrunner leaves the coyote in the dirt. You’ve got another plan of action but we all know it ain’t never gonna work.”
4. In the 2003 movie “Looney Tunes: Back In Action,” it was revealed to the world that Wile E. Coyote is an employee of Acme.
5. Wile E. Coyote has done ads for soft drinks, cereal, batteries and two different insurance companies.
