1. Johnny Carson started out in show business as a magician, calling himself "the great Carsoni."

2. Johnny Carson was 10-0 as an amateur boxer during his Navy service during World War II.

3. When asked who he most wanted as a guest on The Tonight Show, Johnny replied "Cary Grant." Grant never did show up as a guest.

4. In 1966, Johnny single-handedly helped popularize the new board game Twister, when he played a round of the game with Eva Gabor on the show. Sales of "Twister" soon skyrocketed.

5. Johnny was offered Harvey Korman's role as Hedley Lamar in Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles. He turned the role down.

Source: neatorama.com

