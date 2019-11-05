1. Studies show weight-lifters are able to handle heavier weights in blue gyms.
2. In ancient Rome, blue was worn by the public servants, which marked the beginning of the idea for today’s police uniforms.
3. In factories, blue often marks equipment to be repaired.
4. Blue is associated with air mail and the navy.
5. It is the color most preferred by men.
— The Fact Site
