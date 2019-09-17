1. Pythons are constrictors. They kill their prey by squeezing them until they stop breathing.
2. After they kill an animal, they will swallow it in one piece.
3. Everything except fur and feathers will be digested. Undigested material can be found in the python’s poop.
4. Size of the prey determines the time needed for digestion. Bigger prey can keep the snake satiated for weeks or months. Pythons eat 4-5 times per year.
5. Pythons attack their prey from the ambush. They are well camouflaged and hidden usually in the trees.
— Soft Schools
