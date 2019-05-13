1. Leprechauns are fairies. Although they might not match your initial idea of what a fairy is, leprechauns are considered a part of the family. Like other fairies, they are small in size and prone to mischief.
2. Sometimes they are red. Although the little Irishmen are now synonymous with the color green, they weren’t always. Early accounts of leprechauns describe them as wearing red and a variety of hats—often three-cornered.
3. Leprechauns are the bankers and cobblers of the fairy world. Leprechauns are known for their money, and there’s apparently a lot of it in the cobbling business.
4. Leprechauns are sneaky. Wherever there are leprechauns, there are stories of people trying to steal their gold. The rule is, if you’re lucky enough to catch a leprechaun, you can never take your eyes off the little men, or they’ll disappear.
5. May 13 is recognized as Leprechaun Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Leprechauns or mythical bible characters. One fantasy is as good as another I suppose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.