1. Until the modern era, the dodo had led a charmed life. Sadly, they became irresistible lunches for armed Dutch settlers’ imported cats, dogs and monkeys.

2. After the dodo bird’s pigeon ancestors landed on their island paradise, they gradually lost their ability to fly, at the same time evolving to turkey-like sizes.

3. Because the dodo bird had no natural enemies, females enjoyed the luxury of laying only one egg at a time.

4. A genetic analysis of preserved specimens has confirmed that its closest living relative is the Nicobar pigeon, a much smaller flying bird that ranges across the southern Pacific.

5. The dodo is a long shot for successful de-extinction; the woolly mammoth and the gastric-brooding frog are much more likely candidates.

