1. The Berlin Wall was erected more than 15 years into the Cold War. The Soviet Union had rejected East Germany’s original request to build the wall in 1953, but relented in 1961.
2. The Centre for Research on Contemporary History Potsdam and the Berlin Wall Memorial Site and Documentation Center report that at least 138 died after failed escape attempts across the Berlin Wall.
3. A piece of the wall stands in the men’s room of the Main Street Station Casino in Las Vegas, where urinals are mounted on a graffiti-covered wall segment protected behind glass.
4. East Germany called the wall the “Antifascist Bulwark.” Rather than keeping its citizens in, the East German government claimed it erected the Berlin Wall to keep Western fascists, spies and ideas out.
5. More than 5,000 escaped by going over and under the Berlin Wall. The first defector to escape across the Berlin Wall was 19-year-old East German border guard Corporal Conrad Schumann.
Source: history.com
