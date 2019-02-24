1. The “Baby Shark” video currently stands at nearly 2.2 billion views, making it one of the top 25 most-viewed videos in YouTube history.
2. “Baby Shark” became one of the few children’s songs to break into Billboard’s Hot 100 list, accomplishing the feat last month despite not being a new song and had the highest debut of any song that week at No. 32.
3. Mississippi State University’s marching band played “Baby Shark” towards the end of their blowout win over rival Mississippi on Nov. 23, 2018. The University of Mississippi had just unveiled “Landyshark Tony” as its new on-field mascot at the beginning of the 2018 season, so a not-so-subtle jab by the Bulldog band.
4. The first known internet video of “Baby Shark” appears to be in January, 2007.
5. Pinkfong’s version of “Baby Shark” was uploaded to YouTube on June 17, 2016, and has an average of 2.24 million views per day.
Source: vox.com
