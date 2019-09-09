1. Belgians eat more French fries per capita than any other country, with the average Belgian consuming close to 165 pounds of fries per year.
2. Thomas Jefferson is credited with bring fries to America. He was likely introduced to them while serving as ambassador to France.
3. The European Space Agency has tested how fries would fare in space. In a 2014 study, a pair of Greek researchers teamed up with the ESA to test how gravity affects deep frying.
4. In 1982, Quaker writer John Calvi wrote “French Fries,” a melodic argument for fried potatoes as harbingers of world peace.
5. McCain Foods is the world’s largest producer of frozen fries.
Source: mentalfloss.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.