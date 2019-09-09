1. Belgians eat more French fries per capita than any other country, with the average Belgian consuming close to 165 pounds of fries per year.

2. Thomas Jefferson is credited with bring fries to America. He was likely introduced to them while serving as ambassador to France.

3. The European Space Agency has tested how fries would fare in space. In a 2014 study, a pair of Greek researchers teamed up with the ESA to test how gravity affects deep frying.

4. In 1982, Quaker writer John Calvi wrote “French Fries,” a melodic argument for fried potatoes as harbingers of world peace.

5. McCain Foods is the world’s largest producer of frozen fries.

Source: mentalfloss.com

