1. Twitter was created in March 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass and launched in July 2006.
2. A total of 1.3 billion Twitter accounts have been created. Of those, 44% left before ever sending a Tweet.
3. There are 391 million Twitter accounts with no followers.
4. There are 500 million Tweets sent each day, which averages to roughly 6,000 every second.
5. The average number of followers on a Twitter account is 707.
Source: brandwatch.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.