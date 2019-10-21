1. Twitter was created in March 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass and launched in July 2006.

2. A total of 1.3 billion Twitter accounts have been created. Of those, 44% left before ever sending a Tweet.

3. There are 391 million Twitter accounts with no followers.

4. There are 500 million Tweets sent each day, which averages to roughly 6,000 every second.

5. The average number of followers on a Twitter account is 707.

Source: brandwatch.com

