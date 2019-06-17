1. The Code of Hammurabi decreed that bartenders who watered down beer would be executed.

2. George Washington insisted his continental army be permitted a quart of beer as part of their daily rations.

3. After he won the Nobel Prize, Niels Bohr was given a perpetual supply of beer piped into his house.

4. The builders of the Great Pyramid of Giza were paid with a daily ration of beer.

5. At spas in Europe, you can literally bathe in beer as a physical and mental therapeutic treatment.

Source: mentalfloss.com

