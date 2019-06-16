1. Octopuses have eight sucker-covered arms.
2. Octopuses living in more spartan conditions become pretty stressed out. Some even turn to a disturbing behavior known as autophagy, or eating their own appendages, in such non-stimulating environments.
3. All octopuses are thought to have some venom that comes from bacteria living inside the animals. Most don’t have enough poison to harm people.
4. Octopuses are among the special set of intelligent animals that have been observed using tools. Scientists have observed veined octopuses picking up discarded coconut shells and using them like mobile homes.
5. AN octopus can change the color of its entire body in just three-tenths of a second. It often mimics specific undersea objects, like plants or rocks, to disappear into the underwater scenery.
— Live Science
