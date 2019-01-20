1.Squirrel Appreciation Day has been celebrated on Jan. 21 every year since 2001. It was created by wildlife rehabilitator Christy Hargrove of Asheville, North Carolina.
2. Newborn squirrels in the United States are only about an inch long.
3. The ratufa (ratufa indica), also known as the Indian giant squirrel of Southeast Asia, can grow up to 3 feet in length.
4. Squirrels may pretend to bury a nut to throw off potential thieves.
5. A squirrel’s front teeth never stop growing. This is a common characteristic of other rodents, as well. The word “rodent” actually derives from the Latin “rodere,” which means to gnaw.
Source: nwf.org
