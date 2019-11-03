1. The word “fall” to describe the season that precedes winter was in use in Elizabethan England, and logically, relates to falling leaves.
2. While forests in warmer climates may contain a more diverse set of tree species, their trees cannot match ours when it comes to color — only northern forests are able to pull off this spectacular show.
3. Leaf color tends to depend on tree species.
4. The best fall colors are seen after a series of warm summer days followed by cold, but not freezing, nights.
5. Leaves eventually turn brown because of tannin, the same substance that gives tea its astringency and staining power.
