1. The Ford Mustang was introduced at the New York World’s Fair on April 17, 1964. Mustang ads ran in 2,600 newspapers that day.
2. Ford originally forecast about 100,000 Mustang sales in the first year. More than 400,000 were sold.
3. In the 1960s, a limited number of Mustangs were produced at plants in Mexico and the Netherlands.
4. Mustang serial No. #001, a pre-production model used for a promotional tour and not meant to be sold, was inadvertently sold by a dealer to a Canadian airline pilot, Capt. Stanley Tucker.
5. The Mustang has been honored with a U.S. postage stamp twice: in 1999 with a first-class stamp valued at 33 cents, and in 2013 when the 1967 Shelby GT-500 was featured as part of a set of stamps commemorating muscle cars.
Source: mustangmaniac.org
