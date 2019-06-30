1. The first game of cricket ever recorded took place in 1646. The game proved to be so popular that eventually fines had to be given to those who missed church in order to play.
2. It is thought that cricket may have its origins with shepherds in England who devised the game as a way of passing the time while guarding their sheep.
3. The first game ever to be played in the United States using a bat and ball was cricket. It was a popular sport in the country between 1834 and 1914 and there were over 1,000 cricket clubs across 46 states.
4. A cricket bat usually weighs between 2 and 3 pounds and is made traditionally from willow wood which is prized for its lightness and toughness.
5. History’s longest cricket match was played in 1939 between South Africa and England. The single match lasted for an epic 14 days.
Source: sportabroad.co.uk
