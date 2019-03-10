1. The first generation of modern portable toilets began appearing in the 1940’s, primarily in World War II, but it wasn’t until 1962 when George Harding patented the product.
2. The first toilet in a row is often the least used and, therefore, the cleanest.
3. Formaldehyde used to be a key component of the blue liquid used in the tanks of portable toilets.
4. A typical presidential inauguration requires upwards of 2,500 portable toilets.
5. An estimated 45 billion gallons of fresh water are saved annually through the use of portable restrooms.
Source: illinoisportabletoilets.com
