1. An Irish physician named Sir Hans Sloane is the inventor of chocolate milk.

2. Chocolate milk can boost calcium and vitamin D, which research shows is important for preserving cartilage and joint health.

3. Research has found that cacao actually contains antibacterial agents that fight tooth decay. The problem is that the things that are added such as sugar and milk can still cause cavities.

4. National Chocolate Milk Day is celebrated on Sept. 27.

5. Drinking one large glass after you work out will boost muscle growth and speed recovery.

Source: mobile-cuisine.com

