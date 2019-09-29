1. An Irish physician named Sir Hans Sloane is the inventor of chocolate milk.
2. Chocolate milk can boost calcium and vitamin D, which research shows is important for preserving cartilage and joint health.
3. Research has found that cacao actually contains antibacterial agents that fight tooth decay. The problem is that the things that are added such as sugar and milk can still cause cavities.
4. National Chocolate Milk Day is celebrated on Sept. 27.
5. Drinking one large glass after you work out will boost muscle growth and speed recovery.
Source: mobile-cuisine.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.