1. Clint Eastwood was a swimming instructor in the U.S. Army. He was drafted during the war in Korea and sent to Fort Ord on Monterey Bay in California for basic training. He was never deployed for combat; he stuck around as a swimming instructor, and spent his nights and weekends working as a bouncer at the NCO club.
2. Eastwood landed the role of Harry Callahan because Frank Sinatra couldn't hold a gun. When he asked what happened to Sinatra, Eastwood was told that Sinatra had a hand issue and couldn't hold a gun. "That sounded like a pretty lame excuse," Eastwood admitted, "but it didn’t matter to me. I said, 'I’ll do it.'"
3. Eastwood has practiced transcendental meditation for more than 45 years. Eastwood first revealed, to the laughter of some in the studio audience, that he had been meditating for "three or four years" on a 1975 episode of The Merv Griffin Show, on which the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was also a guest.
4. After Sean Connery left the 007 franchise, Eastwood was offered the iconic James Bond role, but he declined. The president of Warner Bros. asked him to play Superman, but he declined that, too.
5. Clint Eastwood got the lead in "A Fistful of Dollars" after James Coburn and Charles Bronson rejected it. Coburn wanted $25,000 to star in the movie, which was more than the producers could afford. Bronson might have taken the role if he didn't think the script was "just about the worst I'd ever seen." Eastwood agreed to star for $15,000.
Source: mentalfloss.com
