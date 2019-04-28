1. National Bugs Bunny Day is celebrated on April 30 of each year. That day commemorates the first appearance of the rabbit who became Bugs in the short film “Porky’s Hare Hunt” on April 30, 1938.

2. During his inception, Bugs Bunny director I. Freling decided the rabbit’s voice would be similar to Daffy Duck’s, since the duck was already a popular character.

3. Bugs was inspired by Clark Gable. Bugs’ nonchalant, carrot-eating manner was inspired by a scene in “It Happened One Night,” when the fast-talking Clark Gable snacks on carrots while leaning on a fence. The character also took inspiration from Groucho Marx.

4. Bugs Bunny’s first feature role occurred in 1940 in “A Wild Hare.”

5. The creators were worried Bugs might be seen as a bully.

“It was very important that he be provoked, because otherwise he’d be a bully,” director Chuck Jones said in an interview in 1998. “We didn’t want that. We wanted him to be a nice person.”

Source:mentalfloss.com

