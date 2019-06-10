1. BhutJolokia, better known as the ghost pepper, is a kind of hot pepper plant primarily grown in India.
2. The ghost pepper derived its name as BhutJolokia due to a mistranslation. Westerners started to pronounce BhutJolokia as “Bhoot” which means a ghost in Hindi dialect.
3. According to the Scoville heat unit measure, the ghost peppers have a spice rating of 1,001,304 units. This is far more than the habanero pepper ranked at 250,000 units. With its high spice levels, the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion, which is a fruit of ghost chili peppers, is said to be the hottest pepper in the world as per the Guinness Book of World Records.
4. In India, the locals spread ghost pepper on fences to stop wild animals from crossing.
5. Scientists in India have suggested another use of ghost peppers as a weapon in hand grenades or pepper spray. The chilies can cause a temporary paralysis without long-term damage.
Source: crankyrooster.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.