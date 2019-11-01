1. Peaches are a widely popular delicious, juicy fruit.
2. Peaches are a great source of vitamins A and C.
3. You can buy two main varieties of peaches: clingstone and freestone.
4. A large peach has fewer than 70 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber.
5. The average lifespan of a peach tree is about 12 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.