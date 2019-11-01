1. Peaches are a widely popular delicious, juicy fruit.

2. Peaches are a great source of vitamins A and C.

3. You can buy two main varieties of peaches: clingstone and freestone.

4. A large peach has fewer than 70 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber.

5. The average lifespan of a peach tree is about 12 years.

seriousfacts.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments