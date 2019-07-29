1. Microsoft was originally called Micro-Soft — a combination of the terms microcomputer and software.

2. The first operating system released by Microsoft was actually a version of the open-source operating system UNIX. It was called Xenix and was released in 1980.

3. The popular Apple II and Commodore 64 computers used versions of Microsoft BASIC, licensed and tweaked for those devices.

4. In 1994, Bill Gates purchased the Leicester Codex, a collection of writings by Leonardo da Vinci. Mr. Gates had some of those papers scanned and included as a screensaver in the Microsoft Plus! for Windows 95 CD.

5. Eristalis gatesi, a fly found only in the cloud forests of Costa Rica, was named after Bill Gates.

Source: lifewire.com

