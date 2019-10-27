1. Before they donned the iconic Beach Boys name, the band called themselves The Pendletones.
2. Band members aren’t always going to get along, and the feud between Mike Love and Dennis Wilson was explosive. At one point they actually took out restraining orders against each other.
3. Dennis Wilson was the only Beach Boy who actually surfed.
4. While on tour in 1972 the Beach Boys added their first Beach Girl to the band, Toni Tennille, of The Captain & Tennille fame.
5. The Beach Boys were not allowed to act like grown men in public. In an effort to keep their image clean, the band’s manager fined them constantly for doing anything unbecoming of upstanding young men.
Source: pastfactory.com
