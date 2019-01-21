1. All 17 species of penguins are found exclusively in the Southern Hemisphere.
2. Despite their lack of visible ears, penguins have excellent hearing and rely on distinct calls to identify their mates when returning to the crowded breeding grounds.
3. All but two species of penguins breed in large colonies of up to a thousand birds.
4. Penguins ingest a lot of seawater while hunting for fish, but a special gland behind their eyes—the supraorbital gland—filters out the saltwater from their blood stream.
5. Emperor Penguins are the tallest species, standing nearly 4 feet tall. The smallest is the Little Blue Penguin, which is only about 16 inches.
Source: mentalfloss.com
