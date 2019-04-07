1. Portugal has a whopping 80 pages dedicated to listing which names are legal and which are not. “Nirvana” is among the more than 2,000 names that are included in the banned section.
2. In 2014, Saudi Arabia released its own list of banned baby names. Several of them, like “Linda,” claimed spots due to their association with Western culture.
3. Denmark is another country that requires parents to choose baby names from a pre-approved list. Parents need permission from the government to choose outside the list of 7,000 names, and each year approximately 250 are rejected.
4. When naming their children, Moroccan parents must choose from a list of acceptable names that properly align with “Moroccan identity.” Sarah with an “H” is banned because it’s considered to be the Hebrew spelling, but the Arabic “Sara” is perfectly fine.
5. The name “Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii” was thought to be so bad, the New Zealand government assumed guardianship of the 9-year-old girl to ensure that a more appropriate name was found.
Source: mentalfloss.com^p
