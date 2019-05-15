It’s was 93 hot and humid degrees last Tuesday, but that did not stop a passionate group from waving American and Israeli flags for two hours in that heat. They stood on both corners of Highway 27 and Sparta Rd. in Sebring to support Israel and stand against anti-Semitism.
Cars tooted and semis honked loudly in support of the brave souls, from a father totting his 9 month old to a gentleman in his mid 90s, taking time to support their strong beliefs.
Penny R. Kocarek, treasurer of the Highlands County Republican Party said that the event was organized by the Flag Wave Committee of the party. “Our goal today is to make this statement: “Stand strong. Stand together, and make a positive statement in a peaceful manner.”
Kocarek was inspired by Yisroel Goldstein, Rabbi of the Chabad of Poway synagogue. He was injured in the deadly shooting there and said, “I faced evil and the worst darkness of all time. We cannot control what others do, but we can control how we act.”
He said he survived the attack to teach others “how to be strong, how to be mighty and how to be tall.” “I say ‘yes’ to that,” commented Kocarek.
Robert Wheeler was on-hand to wave an American and Israeli flag. “I was in Israel nine months ago. I am here today because I support Israel and am appalled by the recent hate for Jews I see happening all over.”
Senior citizen Bob Hummel would not give his age, but sat waving his flag. He was on the corner because as he put it, “My group is here,” referring to the other flag wavers bringing attention to the evils of anti-Semitism.
John Larsen, a Tea Party member said, ”We need to draw attention so people driving by today are reminded to support Israeli.”
The recent unfortunate instances of hate led the group to gather and stand up and show support as well as remind passersby that the atrocities of the concentration camps during World War II should never ever happen again.
