In this photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, Paolo Brandolisio stands in his oars flooded laboratory, in Venice, Italy. Venetians are fed up with what they see as an inadequate to the city’s mounting problems: record-breaking flooding, damaging cruise ship traffic and over-tourism. They feel largely left to their own devices, and with ever fewer Venetians living in the historic part of the city to defend its interests and keep it from becoming a theme park or museum.