My husband and I, along with our out-of-state house guests, all had the pleasure of attending the musical performance of "Tops From Flops" presented Sunday at Temple Israel in Sebring. The three Divas – Riselle Bain, Marci Vitkus and Cherie Prince – had powerfully beautiful voices and were accompanied by a very talented pianist.
A history of the plays from which the songs originated added to the enjoyment of the show as did the facial expressions of the singers who were obviously used to performing.
A well deserved standing ovation said "Bravo" to all.
Marianne Reason
Sebring
