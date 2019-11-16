LAKE PLACID — Hemp is a growing industry in Florida, according to state agriculture officials.
At least, it has more room to grow now that the Florida State Legislature passed Senate Bill 1020 on May 3, removing barriers to research into hemp as a crop and an industrial raw material.
Ricardo Alvarez, South Florida regional director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said the plant, cultivated in North America since colonial times, has the potential to become a major cash drop, thanks to a myriad of uses.
Those uses include food, from the seeds like soybeans; pet feed; body oils and lotions, and oil-based products like candles, lanterns and paint.
The seeds can also be used in clothing, like shirts, pants and towels; plastic; paper; fuel, and construction, through the use of "hempcrete," a fire resistant mix of plant stalks and lime.
Alvarez said the plant can even be used to make biodegradable drinking straws, and an acre of hemp can make as much paper as two to four acres of trees.
The 20th century saw the Marihuana Tax Act in 1937, which levied taxes on sale and import of the material, and then the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, which criminalized the plant.
The Farm Bills of 2014 and 2018 brought the plant back as a crop, Alvarez said, and the Florida Department of Agriculture is forming a research team, gathering research, connecting with Floridians on how they feel about the crop, prepping staff at the department on the plant.
Florida Department of Agriculture as also formed a 12-member Hemp Advisory Council, which includes former State Senator Denise Grimsley.
When tapped for the post in August, she told the Highlands News-Sun she believes Florida Department of Agriculture wants some one with agricultural experience.
She also said it was a potential growth industry.
Alvarez said it's a growth industry for the nation. Currently, the U.S. has 250,000-350,000 acres of hemp planted right now.
"That's nothing," Alvarez said. "We're looking at this market [to be] growing exponentially."
Alvarez said the global hemp market had $3.74 billion in retail sales in 2018. With a 15% growth rate, it's expected to his $5.7 billion by 2020.
Forbes Magazine reported in 2013 that the crop was one of the earliest domesticated plants known, dating back to the Neolithic Age in China.
Hemp grown for fiber was introduced to western Asia and Egypt, and subsequently to Europe somewhere between 1000 and 2000 B.C, according to “Hemp: A New Crop with New Uses for North America,” an academic paper written by Ernest Small and David Marcus in 2002 and published by the American Society For Horticultural Science Press in Alexandria, Virginia.
Its was cultivated in Europe widely after 500 A.D., Small and Marcus state. While related to the marijuana plant grown for drug properties, it is not the same species. Because of that relationship, however, it’s only been recently that the federal government lifted a prohibition on growing hemp.
Small and Marcus state the crop hemp offers some environmental advantages, given its limited need for herbicides and pesticides. It is, thus, “pre-adapted to organic agriculture” and provides environmentally-friendly, sustainable production.
Lykes Brothers in Lake Placid planted sunn hemp in fields near Lake Francis Road off U.S. 27 in the summer of 2018 as a cover crop, to help hold the soil and re-enrich it with nitrogen.
Alvarez said Florida Department of Agriculture will be regulating hemp in a way by making sure anyone who advertises cannabinoid [CBD] oil for sale is both licensed and using a product that is no more than 0.3% THC, no higher, and have no psychoactive effects.
