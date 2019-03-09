AVON PARK – On Sunday, March 3, the congregation of Florida Avenue Baptist Church celebrated its 90th anniversary of their grand opening in 1929. Reverend T.O. Baldwin was the first to pastor the then named Southside Baptist Church of Avon Park. Today, under the leadership of Pastor Dr. John Girdley, Florida Avenue Baptist Church continues to flourish.
The celebration opened up with the Mark V Quartet. They sang hymnals, such as “Oh What A Savior,” that brought standing ovations. From the high tenor to the bass singers, the sound of their music filled the room with good cheer and worship, bringing nostalgia to the day.
After the performers, the celebration continued with Dr. Larry Sizemore. He returned this time as the guest speaker. Sizemore was the pastor there from 1994-97.
Sizemore’s message was “Serving God’s Purpose.” He began by recalling past members of the congregation, whom have now passed, that served their community faithfully. His words encouraged the listener to realize that the work of serving others is not forgotten but will last eternally.
Following the closing prayer, the congregation entered the fellowship hall to find home cooking of all kinds of food that was placed along a 24-foot table setup. Home-cooked hams and meats, all sorts of potato recipes and more, and of course, the 90th anniversary cake to end the festivities.
The Florida Avenue Baptist Church is at 710 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m.; evening worship starts at 6 p.m.
