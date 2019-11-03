Special to the Highlands News-Sun
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the opening of the application period for the $20 million Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program for local workforce development boards, educational institutions and technical centers in communities impacted by Hurricane Irma to train Floridians in the construction trades necessary to support disaster recovery efforts.
“Governor DeSantis has prioritized preparing Floridians for the future. The Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program is another critical investment into workforce development in our state,” said Ken Lawson, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Through the Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program, we’re developing the workforce necessary to help communities impacted by disasters fully recover.”
The Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program will make $20 million in funding available to local workforce development boards, educational institutions and technical centers located in the communities most-impacted by Hurricane Irma. The funding may be used to launch or expand training programs for construction trades including roofing, masonry, carpentry, concrete finishing, plumbing, HVAC, electricity, heavy equipment operations, carpet laying, window installation, plastering, welding and more.
Additional information about the Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program, including the Request For Applications is available on the program webpage.
Rebuild Florida is a partnership of DEO and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Launched in September 2018, Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Irma. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
