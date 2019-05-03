U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Matt Gaetz last week introduced legislation to permanently ban any expansion of oil and gas drilling along Florida’s coastlines.
The Marine Oil Spill Prevention Act, also co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, is a not only an example an issue bringing together strange bedfellows but is just the right kind of message that needed to be sent to President Donald Trump that drilling for oil off Florida’s coast is unacceptable. And it doesn’t matter your political or geographic persuasion.
But Florida Republicans Gaetz and Buchanan, and Democrats Wasserman-Schultz and Mucarsel-Powell should also know that it’s time to stop beating around the political bush here. Because the reality is that exposing our state’s 1,200-plus miles of shoreline to drilling risks devastating our environment, economy and way of life.
Their bipartisan legislation is a good start, but it’s not enough.
It’s time for a Republican intervention. Especially when the Trump administration is moving toward allowing much greater offshore oil exploration. Worse, it has yet to officially take Florida off the table.
Gov. Ron DeSantis — like Gaetz, a Trump acolyte — may be in the best position to make Florida’s case. DeSantis is proving himself to be a more environmentally friendly Republican than his climate change-denying predecessor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. For example, DeSantis signed an executive order to resist any offshore oil drilling plans that include Florida, and said he’d be “raising Cain” if Florida were included in any proposals that further exposed our state’s coasts to oil exploration.
But while DeSantis has talked the talk, whether he can truly walk the walk on offshore drilling remains to be seen. His confidence derives primarily from the belief that keeping Florida exempt from any offshore oil expansion will help him and President Trump politically.
It’s a belief we don’t readily share.
The Trump administration has already given his Republican allies in Florida the bum’s rush by, thus far, shortchanging the state in its request for federal funding to restore the Everglades. Where’s the evidence the president will care any more when it comes to an equally important environmental concern of offshore drilling?
He should, of course. The 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon disaster scarred Panhandle beaches, polluted wetlands and crippled tourism — most of it Gaetz’s backyard. The oil rig explosion killed 11 crew members and the fireball was reportedly visible from 40 miles away. Its effects can still be felt today, nine years later.
Off-shore drilling is the equivalent of a political “third rail” here. Last November, voters amended the Florida Constitution to ban drilling in state-controlled waters. And last month, a Quinnipiac University poll showed a whopping 64 percent of Florida voters continue to oppose offshore drilling; with 29 percent supporting it.
And there’s little evidence that new industry initiatives or technologies will provide any better safeguards than the BP tragedy. In fact, a just released study by the environmental think tank Oceana found that industry practices still face very lax government oversight, that oil-spill clean-up methods remain inadequate and unchanged since the 1980s, and that blowout preventers, the last line of defense against a major oil spill, are often unreliable and untested in real-world, undersea conditions.
“Coastal communities face unacceptable risk if President Trump’s plan for offshore drilling moves forward,” Diane Hoskins, Oceana campaign director, said in a statement.
Yet given the renewed push from the oil and gas industry to expand offshore drilling, the president seems poised to circumvent a 2006 federal moratorium that prevents oil drilling in Florida and auction off vast sections of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts for oil and natural gas exploration.
Florida has been here before. Just last year, former U.S. Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke announced plans to open up all coastal waters to offshore drilling. He quickly exempted Florida, a move many saw as more of a favor to Scott in his bid to win a U.S. Senate seat than anything else. This exclusion was never made official. The Trump administration had an opportunity to set the record straight during the recent confirmation hearings of new Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a former oil industry lobbyist. He remained non-committal about both exempting Florida and extending the 2006 moratorium.
The state’s Republican leadership hopes the threat of losing the 2020 election is enough to squelch any talk of including Florida in future offshore oil exploration plans. Trump, after all, barely carried the state in 2016.
Again, that’s not enough.
We deserve a federal commitment to protecting our environment and economy. And if DeSantis, Gaetz and their ilk can’t convince the president do what’s best for our state, they will have shown that perhaps the best argument for electing them in the first place — that they possess some special pipeline into this White House — is worth exactly nothing.
An editorial from The Palm Beach Post.
