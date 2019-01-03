SEBRING — Several times Wednesday, officials with AdventHealth, formerly Florida Hospital Heartland Division, celebrated their name change at the three Heartland sites.
Festivities began at 9 a.m. with free coffee mugs full of hot cocoa at the Lake Placid facility. The same festivities continued at noon at Sebring site in Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District and at 3 p.m. at the hospital in Wauchula.
Events repeated that night for the second shift, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wauchula site, 9 p.m. at Lake Placid and 11 p.m. at Sebring.
It’s all part of the effort to unite 30 brands under Adventist Health System into one unified brand, called “AdventHealth.”
Randy Surber, president/CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, said the event was a chance for the hospital system to celebrate the people of the hospital — the ones patients actually refer to when they talk about “the hospital.”
Boasting one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems — 47 hospital campuses in nine states, Adventist Health System made the system-wide brand transformation to become a more consumer-centric, connected and identifiable national system of care, enabling consumers to easily distinguish locations and services across its network, serving more than 5 million patients annually.
It’s hoped this will help reduce the fragmentation and complexity that tends to make it increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate the health care landscape.
Surber also said this was a way for employees to celebrate the fact that now, when visitors come from other parts of the county that have Adventist hospitals, they will know what kind of care to expect at AdventHealth Sebring.
“This is a historic day for our organization, and I can’t be more excited about the direction we are heading,” said Terry Shaw, national president/CEO for AdventHealth. “Our facilities and team members are galvanized around one name, brand and mission, and in doing this, we will deliver on our promise of wholeness and make the health journey easier for consumers.”
The name change is not the result of a merger or acquisition, officials said, and the health system has not changed its mission of “extending the healing ministry of Christ,” its affiliation with the Seventh-day Adventist Church or its ownership and business structure.
AdventHealth, sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, is an expression of the church’s health care ministry. The new name draws a connection to the organization’s Seventh-day Adventist roots.
“More than 150 years after the Adventist health care ministry began,” said Gary Thurber, board chairman for AdventHealth, “we are proud to carry on this legacy as AdventHealth to provide healing, express love and impart hope upon those we encounter on our sacred mission to deliver Christ-centered, whole-person care.”
As part of the brand transformation, AdventHealth has launched a new, consumer-centric website, AdventHealth.com.
The site also has an improved user interface, with enhanced search functionality, appointment scheduling capabilities, self-service billing/payment options and helpful content for health care consumers.
Ahead of the brand initiative, the organization introduced a unique internal culture and service initiative called “The Whole Care Experience,” aligning 60,000 team members to deliver consistently on its mission, vision, values and service standards.
Publicly, a comprehensive, four-month transition campaign featured AdventHealth digital, print and television advertising.
“We have a legacy grounded in faith, and a mission powered by thousands of dedicated and compassionate team members,” Shaw said.
He said that, historically, the system consisted of about 30 brands which are now under one name, striving to provide preeminent whole-person care, focused on helping consumers seamlessly navigate from one care setting to the next and committed to never discharging anyone from our care.
“This is how we will fulfill our mission and be a beacon of light in the communities we serve,” Shaw said.
Going forward, if the signs aren’t already in place, consumers can expect to see new AdventHealth signs at hospitals and other facilities.
A national advertising campaign featuring the #feelwhole hashtag is also underway, along with several major partnerships featuring the AdventHealth brand, including the AdventHealth Training Center — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training facility — and “DAYTONA Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth” at the 61st annual DAYTONA 500.
For more details about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
