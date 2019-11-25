MIAMI — The last time Miami played at the Orange Bowl was a disaster.
The Hurricanes’ return to the site might have been even worse.
Miami didn’t just lose a football game on Saturday night — it lost to crosstown rival FIU, a relatively fledgling program that has been completely overshadowed by the Hurricanes since its inception two decades ago and barely registers a blip of notice.
That is, until now.
James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and FIU — a team mostly composed of Florida kids, many of whom grew up wanting to play for the Hurricanes — pulled off easily the most significant win in its program’s history by stunning Miami 30-24 at Marlins Park, a stadium built on the soil where the five-time national champions were once the most unbeatable force in college football.
“That used to be our dream school,” said FIU kicker Jose Borregales, who connected on three field goals — two of them from 50 yards or more. “Everybody knew Miami. Beating them today, it’s like, yeah, we’re here.”
The Panthers were 20-point underdogs, were 0-3 all-time against Miami and hadn’t even led the Hurricanes in any of those previous meetings.
But just like Miami’s last game on those grounds, a 48-0 defeat to Virginia in 2007 in the team’s Orange Bowl finale, this one will be remembered as an inexcusably bad night for the Hurricanes. Quarterback Jarren Williams was intercepted three times, running back Deejay Dallas departed early in the second half with what appeared to be a grotesque elbow injury, and the Hurricanes — who once won 58 consecutive games at the site — never led.
“Utter disappointment,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said.
Miami was down 23-3 early in the fourth quarter, then got within 23-17 with 3:10 left on a 35-yard pass from Williams to Mark Pope. But FIU’s Anthony Jones — who ran for a game-high 112 yards — sealed the win with a 37-yard touchdown run with 2:17 remaining.
