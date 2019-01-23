SEBRING — Wednesday’s SunTrust shooting, according to gun law activists, may be the first mass shooting of 2019 with five deaths.
In the wake of the event, even as law enforcement officers investigate the scene and victims’ advocates comfort families of the five people killed, the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, has expressed its sorrow at the event and a call for greater gun control legislation.
“I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at SunTrust Bank, yet another reminder of the reality that no space in America is safe from the threat of gun violence,” said Gay Valimont, volunteer leader of the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action. “While we mourn for the lives taken from us today, we must also recommit to taking action to make our state safer. We will keep the victims of this senseless shooting in our hearts as we fight for stronger gun laws to keep our families safe.”
Everytown for Gun Safety reports, by its research, that this appears to be the first mass shooting of 2019. Everytown defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot and killed, excluding the shooter.
However, the Gun Violence Archive at gunviolencearchive.org has recorded several incidents involving as many as three deaths. According to its website, Florida has experienced five mass shootings since Jan. 1, including Wednesday’s shooting at SunTrust Bank. The other shootings occurred in Tallahassee (Jan. 1), Jacksonville (Jan. 16 and 19), and Miami (Jan. 20).
Sebring joined those cities on Wednesday.
Other out-of-state incidents with three or more deaths occurred this month in Houston, Texas; Hurt, Virginia; and Torrance, California, where three were killed and four injured, gunviolencearchive.org stated.
Wednesday’s incident was the first this year with five deaths, the archive stated.
Everytown for Gun Safety also reports this as “at least” the 193rd mass shooting since January 2009.
