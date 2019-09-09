Florida hospital faces fine over children’s heart unit
ST. PETERSBURG — Florida regulators are preparing to issue one of the largest fines against a hospital in recent memory.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital could face a total of $804,000 in penalties from the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
The action comes nine months after the Times uncovered an increase in deaths and complications linked to the hospital’s heart surgery department.
The Times reports that financial filings indicate that the hospital’s parent company was notified of the potential fine.
Even though the St. Petersburg hospital says it has addressed violations, heart surgeries remain suspended while it restructures the unit.
To date, the hospital has agreed to nearly $43 million in settlements with families of children who died or were hurt in the unit.
Mother arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons
FORT LAUDERDALE — The mother of two young brothers who drowned in a swimming pool earlier this year has been arrested.
The 23-year-old Florida woman faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, one for each of her dead children.
Lauderhill Police took Wildline Joseph into custody early Saturday morning — four days after authorities arrested her boyfriend, John Louis Lynn Jr., on the same charges.
Broward County sheriff’s officials say the brothers — 5-year-old Branario Minto and 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph — were found by relatives submerged in the community pool of a North Lauderdale condominium.
Authorities say Joseph failed to provide proper care and supervision for the children, which they say makes her responsible for their deaths in May.
Lynn and Joseph are each being held on a $250,000 bond.
Authorities arrest man posting mass shooting threats
DAYTONA BEACH — A U.S. Army veteran is in custody after Florida authorities say he posted a message online threatening to “murder as many people as I can.”
The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested the 45-year-old man on Thursday and charged him with making written threats to commit a mass shooting or act of terrorism.
Sheriff’s officials identified the suspect as Leo Arong Jr. of Daytona Beach.
Authorities say the messages were posted on YouTube during a PBS News Hour live video.
Several of the posts were anti-Semitic and referred to the recent shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead.
Sheriff’s officials say Arong told them that he did not mean what he wrote and was merely spoofing another online poster.
No guns were found at the suspect’s home.
6 babies born at 1 Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian
JACKSONVILLE — Hurricane Dorian brought some good news at one Florida hospital where six babies were born as the storm passed by.
Orange Park Medical Center says the babies were born on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hospital even had special hurricane-themed onesies made that read “Category 5 Cutie” and “Little Hurricane.” The Florida Times-Union reports the outfits were made by transition nurse Lauren Hodges.
Doctors say low barometric pressure associated with hurricanes can prompt labor, so the hospital said it obstetrics staff was ready.
The babies were named: Kiami, Alina, Yuliana, Charlotte, My’kah and Cameron.
Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville also had four births Tuesday and Wednesday and a DeLand couple named their son Tadashi Dorian Davis after the storm after he was born 12 days early.
Cops say Florida man beat, stabbed victim, lit body on fire
MIAMI — Police say they’ve arrested a man in what they called a brutal double murder.
Miami Dade police say Kerry Rossin beat and stabbed 33-year-old Lourdes Quinones earlier this week. As he was fleeing the scene, he choked and hit Kristin Marie Gooch in the head with a stick, then policy say he stomped on her head until she was lifeless.
Authorities said in a press release that the 27-year-old returned to the scene and doused Quinones’ body with lighter fluid and set her on fire.
Police said Friday he confessed to the deaths and was charged with second degree murder with a weapon.
