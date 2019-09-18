Some districts back armed teachers, but questions remain
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — School districts in 11 Florida counties are open to training teachers to carry guns in schools as a defense tactic in case of shooting situations, according to an official with the state Department of Education.
Damien Kelly, director of the state Office of Safe Schools, told the Senate Education Committee on Monday that of the 36 school districts participating in a controversial school “guardian” program, 11 have indicated an interest in arming classroom teachers.
However, Kelly was unable to provide information about the exact number of teachers who have chosen to be trained and armed in schools. Three senators wanted to know, but he didn’t have an answer.
Lawmakers look for answers to mass violence
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After three hours of testimony from experts on Monday, the Republican head of a Florida Senate panel looking into mass violence and white nationalism suggested that increased background checks on gun sales might be the answer.
“Probably the thing that makes the most sense, if there is something to be done in the area of common-sense gun safety, would probably be an enhancement of some kind of background check system, to look and see where there are holes in that system and if there is room for improvement,” Senate Infrastructure and Security Chairman Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, told reporters.
Democrats in Washington and Florida have been pushing universal background checks, to close what they call “loopholes” in state and federal laws that allow private gun sales without checks.
Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, directed Lee to have his committee review acts of mass violence following mass shootings last month in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Federal authorities are investigating the El Paso massacre, in which 22 people were killed and two dozen other individuals were injured, as an act of domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime after the gunman allegedly targeted Hispanics before opening fire Aug. 3 at a Walmart.
Galvano also asked Lee, a former Senate president, to explore whether the Legislature needs to take additional action after passing school-safety laws in the wake of the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
2 dead, 1 hurt in suspected drug overdose at Florida prison
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two inmates have died and another was injured in a suspected drug overdose at a Florida prison.
A Florida Department of Corrections news release says the three inmates were found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at Columbia Correctional Institution Annex in Lake City. The statement doesn’t include details such as the type of drug involved in the overdose or who found the inmates.
The release says security and medical staff immediately responded. Two inmates were pronounced dead, and one was in stable condition. Responding staff were evaluated at an outside hospital for potential drug exposure.
The statement says the prison was locked down and visitation was canceled Sunday.
State law enforcement officials were investigating how the drugs got into the prison.
Florida salesman pleads guilty to stealing $3M from clients
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has pleaded guilty to scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.
A U.S. Attorney’s Office statement says 45-year-old Shiraaz Sookralli pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a Nov. 14 sentencing.
The statement says Sookralli, who had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach, created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. It says Sookralli made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits from customers, which he put into the shell company’s bank account.
The statement says he spent the money on luxury vehicles, jewelry, nightclubs and restaurants.
