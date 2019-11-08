Pharmacy kiosks could be coming
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The convenience of getting prescriptions filled at a kiosk could soon be a reality, under a bill moving through the state House.
But not everyone agrees it’s a good idea.
A House health care panel on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill (HB 59) that would allow community pharmacies to use “automated pharmacy systems” to offer people access to prescription drugs.
An automated pharmacy system is a mechanical system that dispenses prescription drugs. The systems have video conferencing or video teleconferencing technology that allow patients to speak with a pharmacist about prescriptions.
Not all prescriptions could be obtained through the automated pharmacy systems.
The committee on Wednesday agreed to amend the bill to ensure that no controlled substances could be obtained through the machines.
A Senate companion bill (SB 708) has been filed in advance of the legislative session that begins in January.
Signatures piling up for pot initiative
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Racing to try to get on the November 2020 ballot, a political committee backing a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana had submitted more than 57,000 petition signatures to the state Division of Elections as of Wednesday, records show.
The committee, Make It Legal Florida, registered with the state in August and had spent more than $1 million as of Sept. 30 as it gathers petition signatures.
The proposed amendment, if approved by voters, would allow adults 21 or older to “possess, use, purchase, display, and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and marijuana accessories for personal use for any reason.”
The state Division of Elections had received 57,045 valid signatures from the committee as of Wednesday. The committee needs to submit 76,632 signatures to trigger a Florida Supreme Court review of the proposed ballot wording. Ultimately, it would need to submit 766,200 signatures by a February deadline to get on 2020 ballot.
Another committee, Sensible Florida, Inc., which was formed in 2015, also is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. That committee had submitted 92,548 signatures as of Wednesday.
The Make It Legal Florida Committee, however, has the backing of at least two medical-marijuana companies that poured money into its initiative in August and September.
Mom arrested after 2-year-old boy found wandering alone
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Deputies arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy found wandering in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera says 31-year-old Delkie Walter faces a child neglect charge after the child was found barefoot and carrying a small backpack on Wednesday afternoon.
She says deputies showed the child’s photograph at a nearby school and found a sibling who confirmed his identity. The mother was arrested.
Authorities say the Department of Children and Families removed the children from the home and placed them with a relative. That agency is also investigating the case.
Walter was released from jail early Thursday. A lawyer for her wasn’t listed on jail records.
Florida man attacks suspected burglar with machete
FORT LADUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man appeared in court with a heavily bandaged arm one week after authorities say he tried to break into the house of a man armed with a machete.
The Sun Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Roderick Thomas made his initial appearance Wednesday in Broward County court on a burglary with assault or battery charge. The judge ordered he be held without bond.
Prosecutors say Thomas was trying to pry open the door of a Fort Lauderdale home with a copper pipe on Oct. 30 when he was confronted by a resident armed with a machete. The two men began to fight, pipe versus machete, until the resident managed to pin a badly injured Thomas and call for police.
Thomas had been hospitalized with extensive injuries.
