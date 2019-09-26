Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she fears she’s near death and there will be no one else who can take care of him.
Bradenton police detectives took Lillian Parks into protective custody Sunday for an evaluation and medical treatment, spokesman Brian Thiers said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
Joel Parks lived with his grandmother on weekends and at a group home during the week. He was not able to take care of himself, Thiers said.
On Sunday, Joel Parks’ sister came to check on him and called 911 when she discovered his body at the grandmother’s apartment.
Investigators say Lillian Parks will likely be charged with second-degree murder once she’s released from a doctor’s care. They’re awaiting a toxicology report to reveal the substance used to kill Joel Parks.
Man climbs light pole, touches live wire, falls 50 feet
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man climbed a light pole and made contact with a live wire before falling onto a sidewalk below as horrified bystanders watched.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez tells the South Florida SunSentinel the man was on fire as he fell Tuesday afternoon. He fell some 50 feet (15 meters).
A rescue crew happened to be working a nearby crash and saw the man fall. Gonzalez says the incident was “pretty graphic.”
The man was taken to a hospital where he’s being treated. WPLG reported he suffered burns on 60% of his body, plus entrance and exit wounds from the electric shock.
Florida Power & Light officials tell WSVN the man wasn’t a utility worker.
Man who faked being teen doctor has been freed from prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old Florida man imprisoned for impersonating a doctor while he was a teenager and stealing from a patient has been freed from custody.
News outlets report Malachi Love-Robinson, known as “Dr. Love,” was released Monday, about 20 months into his 3.5-year sentence. He was given credit for time served before his sentencing. Authorities have said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer.
He was separately accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. He previously served a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car.
Authorities have said Love-Robinson also posed as a doctor in 2015, but didn’t treat anyone and only wandered a hospital in doctor garb.
