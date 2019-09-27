Special master calls for reinstating Broward sheriff
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Delivering a stunning blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis, a special master has recommended the Florida Senate reinstate suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, after finding the governor failed to prove allegations of neglect of duty and incompetence that sparked the law enforcement official’s suspension.
After the recommendation, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, called a special session next month for the Senate to consider the removal or reinstatement of Israel.
DeSantis ordered the suspension as one of his first acts after taking office in January, accusing Israel of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” connected to the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and faculty members dead. DeSantis also blamed Israel for mishandling a 2017 mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in which five people were killed and two victims were injured.
Israel appealed his suspension to the Senate, which has the authority to remove or reinstate elected officials.
Senate sets schedules for October meetings
(NSF) — The Senate has released tentative schedules for back-to-back committee weeks in October, with one of the weeks also including a special session to determine the fate of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Time has been set aside for four days of meetings during the week starting Oct. 14, including an Appropriations Committee meeting slated for Oct. 17. The Senate has planned five days of meetings during the week starting Oct. 21, with the special session happening along with committee meetings.
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, called the special session Wednesday after receiving recommendations from Special Master Dudley Goodlette in the Israel case.
The Senate is scheduled to start the special session at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 in the Senate chamber, with the Rules Committee following at 10:30 a.m. to consider the Israel case. The full Senate is expected to meet again at 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
The two weeks of committee meetings are part of preparing for the 2020 legislative session, which will start Jan. 14.
Report points to victimization of girls in Florida
(NSF) — At-risk girls in Florida face growing rates of violence and victimization, according to a report released Wednesday. The report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center shows girls of color, those from rural areas, and teens who identify as gay or bisexual have a higher chance of being bullied, getting poor grades in school and facing risks of being sexually assaulted.
According to survey findings, one in 10 girls reported being raped, nearly two-thirds have been verbally bullied and almost one in five have considered suicide.
About 27,000 middle and high school girls across the state participated in a survey used in the report.
Florida officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.
Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia tells ABC Action News in Tampa his heart “really sank until I started seeing him breathing.” The dog wandered onto Interstate 275 in Tampa on Monday.
Video from Puglia’s dash cam showed him stop and get out within seconds of the dog getting hit. Puglia says he wrapped the dog in an emergency blanket, put him in his SUV and called dispatch.
The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises. Puglia says they nicknamed the dog, who ended up in the county’s animal shelter, Lucky. If no one claims Lucky, he says family members are ready to take him.
Florida man sentenced to 45 years for fatally shooting teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of fatally shooting a teen at a party has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
The Palm Beach Post reports 23-year-old Shamar Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Branden Jackson and having a firearm as a felon.
Court documents say Lawrence’s younger brother got into a fight with the 17-year-old Jackson at a party and called Lawrence for help.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says witnesses gave conflicting accounts of what happened at the party. Some say Lawrence was defending his younger brother, and others say he shot Jackson in cold blood.
Circuit Judge Kirk Volker called the shooting “horrific” and said there’s no sentence that will bring Jackson back or that’s what he would impose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.