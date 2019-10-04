Drought conditions worsen across 14 Southern US states
ATLANTA (AP) — Scientists say more than 45 million people across 14 Southern states are now in the midst of a drought that’s cracking farm soil, drying up ponds and raising the risk of wildfires.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday shows extreme drought conditions in parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and the Florida panhandle. Lesser drought conditions also have expanded in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Overall, nearly 20 percent of the lower 48 U.S. states is experiencing drought conditions.
The Drought Monitor is produced by researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Search suspended for man who went missing while diving
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a 55-year-old man who went missing while diving off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
The agency said in a news release Thursday that crews searched 3,932 square-nautical miles (10183 sq. kilometers) over 68 hours to located the diver who was reported missing on Sunday.
The man was diving from the Lady Go Diver boat off of Deerfield Beach late Sunday afternoon. He didn’t resurface with the rest of the group and the boat’s captain notified the Coast Guard.
A number of agencies assisted in the search.
Former officer charged with excessive force at hospital
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former police officer at a Florida veteran’s hospital is being charged with using excessive force and lying in reports to cover up the incident.
Court records show that 56-year-old Norman Nicholson was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of making false records in a federal investigation and depriving an individual of their rights under color of law. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
The indictment says Nicholson was working for the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System near St. Petersburg last year when he used excessive and unreasonable force during the arrest of a U.S. Army veteran. Investigators say Nicholson then authored two false arrest affidavits and a police report.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Nicholson.
SUV strikes, kills man crossing street in wheelchair
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a sports utility vehicle struck and killed a man crossing a highway in a wheelchair.
The crash happened Wednesday night in Ocala.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports two Ocala police officers arrived at the scene and saw the man on the ground, bleeding from the head. They bandaged his head and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The ambulance crew pronounced him dead when they arrived.
The SUV driver told authorities he was on his way home and didn’t see the man. He said he was saddened by the man’s death.
