Migrant children go to Florida shelters
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — When the federal government suddenly emptied a South Florida detention center for migrant children in August, it was unclear exactly where more than 1,000 children had gone.
Federal officials said only that the children who had been staying at the controversial Homestead center were released to sponsors or transferred to state-licensed facilities that are part of a system of federally funded shelters across the nation.
But 48 of the children were sent to two Florida-licensed facilities, one in Miami Gardens and one in Lake Worth, which is the only state-approved shelter that exclusively cares for migrant teen girls, according to DaMonica Smith, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Children and Families.
Records obtained by The News Service of Florida show the state conducted several checks on both facilities this year. The records give a glimpse of the relatively limited role the state plays in ensuring the well-being of children who were separated from their families after crossing the country’s southern border and being detained.
Dad accused of slamming man’s head to ground at crash scene
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 46-year-old South Florida man is accused of showing up at a crash scene involving his son and slamming the other driver to the pavement, resulting in a serious head injury.
Pembroke Pines police say 18-year-old Ray Batten and 65-year-old Raul Umana were involved in a crash Sunday night.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports both drivers contacted police. As officers were investigating, Pablo Batten arrived at the scene, grabbed Umana by the neck and “slammed” him to the ground.
Umana was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Pablo Batten was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $10,000. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
Remains found in Florida identified as missing mother
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities confirm remains found on a property are that of a woman who was missing for four days.
Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told reporters Sunday that they have identified remains found two days earlier as 35-year-old Nicole Montalvo.
Montalvo was last seen Oct. 21. She was supposed to pick up her son from school the next day, but never showed up.
Her body was found on the property of her estranged husband’s parents. Husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father were arrested Friday on unrelated charges, but authorities say they are now part of the investigation and they are being held without bond.
Florida deputies find dead gunshot victim in running car
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities responding to calls about a shooting found a dead man in a running car.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reports that said the victim in the Saturday night shooting had several gunshot wounds and was “obviously deceased” when deputies arrived.
Deputies charged 40-year-old John Baumstark with second degree murder. Witnesses said Baumstark and the victim were arguing at a party, but made up and shook hands before leaving together.
Shortly afterward, witnesses reported gunshots. Investigators said one asked Baumstark if he killed the victim, and Baumstark replied, “Yes.” Baumstark then ran to his car and drove away.
Deputies arrested Baumstark when he arrived home 90 minutes later. Deputies found a gun in his car.
Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Baumstark.
Police: Man punches officer in face, damages interview room
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man found “tampering” with private property during a suspicious person call wrestled an officer to the ground and punched him multiple times in the face.
He escaped that officer on Saturday, but responding officers were able to arrest 25-year-old Robert Phillips and take him to the Clearwater Police Station. A news release says once there, Phillips caused “hundreds of dollars of damage to an interview room.”
The news release says the officer was sent to the hospital for treatment.
Phillips is charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.
He’s being held in the Pinellas County Jail with a $37,000 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
